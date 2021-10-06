Man accused of attacking Volusia deputy while holding a child, sheriff says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man is accused of attacking a Volusia County deputy, during the attack the suspect was holding a child, according to Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted the video of the attack on social media.

Chitwood said the incident happened after a deputy responded to a domestic violence call on Monday.

Rayshawn George, 32, is accused of attempting to take the deputy’s Taser, he is also accused of grabbing the deputy’s gun, according to Chitwood.

During the attack, Chitwood said George was holding a child in one hand when he grabbed the gun with the other.

Investigators said the child was taken to a local hospital to get checked out.

George was arrested and transported to jail.

He is facing charges of child abuse, battery and resisting and depriving an officer of means of protection.

The deputy who was attacked on Monday was hired earlier this year.

“I hope he knows Volusia County is grateful for him,” Chitwood said.