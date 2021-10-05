Tracker: Tropical wave to bring rain to Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – There’s still nearly two months left in the 2021 hurricane season, and a tropical wave in the Atlantic is forecast to bring rain to the Sunshine State.

A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms continues to move Tuesday over the southeastern Bahamas and adjacent southwestern Atlantic waters in association with a surface trough.

Upper-level winds are not expected to be favorable for significant tropical development of this system while it moves slowly northwest, well off Florida’s coast, over the next several days.

By the weekend, the system is forecast to interact with a front near the coast of the southeastern United States.

The tropical wave will allow for more moisture to surge back into Central Florida, increasing rain chances to the highest point in weeks.

The National Hurricane Center says there’s a 10% chance of the system developing tropical characteristics in the next five days.

Meanwhile, Sam is now a post-tropical cycline.

Early Tuesday, Sam was 690 miles east-northeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland, with sustained winds of 80 mph.

Sam was heading north at 23 mph.

The next named storm will be called Wanda.

If all of the names of the 2021 season are exhausted, a supplemental list of names, rather than the Greek Alphabet, will be used to finish the season. This is new for the 2021 season.

Adria is the first name on the supplemental list.

Hurricane season runs through November.