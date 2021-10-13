Orlando sandwich shop closes Winter Park location

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Bad As’s Sandwich has closed its second location in Winter Park after a little more than a year of operation.

The restaurant made the announcement Tuesday evening on social media.

“We thank the community of Winter Park for all the love and support for the past 15 months but we have made the difficult decision to permanently closed (sic) our Winter Park location in order to focus on new projects that better fit our concept,” the post reads.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

The post goes on to explain that the staff at the Winter Park location will be moved to the original Bad As’s location at 207 Primerose Drive in Orlando’s Milk District.

Ad

The Winter Park Bad As’s on Fairbanks Avenue opened in June 2020. Shortly after opening, News 6 spoke with the owner, chef John Collazo. At the time, Collazo said the original location in the Milk District lost about 80% of its business due to the pandemic and was still down by about 30% when the second location opened.

Bad As's Sandwiches stopped by News 6 for the latest episode of Florida Foodie. Bad As's Sandwiches stopped by News 6 for the latest episode of Florida Foodie.

“We started the deal here back in December so nobody knew,” Collazo said in June 2020. “We’re already so invested in it that we have to keep going.”

Despite the closure of the second location, the social media post from Bad As’s promises “new projects coming soon in the Central Florida area,” however it does not elaborate on what those projects may be.

[TRENDING: William Shatner, 3 others to launch into space on Blue Origin rocket | Peppa Pig theme park gets official opening date | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

An Oct. 1 Facebook post from The Milk District’s Main Street program said, at the time, that a third location of Bad As’s was “in the works,” but the current status of that new location is unclear.

News 6 has reached out to Collazo for comment on the closure of Bad As’s second location. This story will be updated if he responds.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Florida Foodie newsletter, sent every other Wednesday.