Peppa Pig theme park gets official opening date

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – The first-ever Peppa Pig theme park will open to guests on Feb. 24, theme park officials announced on Tuesday.

The popular children’s character, known for her British accent and content for preschoolers, will have an all-new standalone theme park just steps from Legoland Florida. The park will feature multiple rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes and water areas complete with “muddy puddles.”

Look out! We have a surprise! We’re SO excited to share that Peppa Pig Theme Park will be opening on February 24, 2022 AND theme park tickets are on sale NOW! https://t.co/5sxX7X9sW9 pic.twitter.com/cpqdV1Rj3W — Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida (@PeppaPigFlorida) October 12, 2021

Back in August, leaders gave News 6 an exclusive look at the work underway on the upcoming rides, attractions and facilities.

Take a look below.

World’s First Peppa Pig Theme Park, only at LEGOLAND Florida Resort (Merlin Entertainment)

“What you’re going to get is a full day of fun for all ages and demographics, but really this is for our youngest ‘piggies.’ So that 2 to 6-year-old is really our wheelhouse to come and experience everything. All the rides were designed with that in mind. They can play, ride and do everything we have to offer,” Peppa Pig Project Director Keith Carr said.

Daddy Pig's Roller Coaster (McReynolds)

One of the attractions is Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster.

Guests will board his recognizable red car and go on an unexpected adventure when Mr. Bull’s “digging up the road” sends guests on a curvy exploration of Daddy Pig’s new shortcut, leaders described.

Grandad Dog's Pirate Boat Ride (McReynolds)

Some of the other attractions include Grampy Rabbit’s Dinosaur Adventure, Grandad Dog’s Pirate Boat Ride, and the colorful Peppa Pig’s Balloon Ride.

Peppa Pig Balloon Ride at Peppa Pig theme park (McReynolds)

In addition to the family attractions, the standalone theme park will also have Peppa Pig’s Treehouse, Rebecca Rabbit’s Playground, a movie theater to relax and watch Peppa Pig shows, free fair games and even a muddy puddle splash pad that will be complete with slides, water surprises and fun.

Keith Carr, Project Director, explaining details about Grampy Rabbit's Dinosaur Adventure attraction (McReynolds)

Peppa Pig and a number of her friends will also be walking around the park for families to meet her.

Merlin Entertainment, which runs Legoland parks, has entered an exclusive multi-territory agreement with Hasbro, which owns Peppa Pig.

That will do it for the hard hat tour!👷‍♂️ @PeppaPigFlorida will be the perfect addition for those “little piggies” and their first big moments at a theme park. pic.twitter.com/WY5vTFztxo — Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer) August 19, 2021

Parents with “little piggies” can be among the first to hear some of the big news about the new theme park by signing up here.

Officials said general admission tickets and annual passes are now on sale.

Click here for more information.