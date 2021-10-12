Sunset Walk slingshot opening Thanksgiving near Margaritaville Resort Orlando

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Sunset Walk at Margaritaville Resort Orlando will soon have a thrilling new attraction for guests to enjoy.

The Slingshot Group of Companies said Tuesday that its newest slingshot ride will open on Thanksgiving.

Officials said the attraction’s towers will stand at 240 feet tall and will launch two riders up to 400 feet in the air, reaching speeds of up to 100 mph.

“We’re extremely excited to open Sunset Walk Slingshot just in time for the start of a busy holiday season,” said Ritchie Armstrong, owner of the Slingshot Company. “Guests are going to love this thrilling, new addition to Sunset Walk.”

Sunset Walk Slingshot™ coming this Thanksgiving (The Slingshot Group of Companies)

This new attraction is one of two large projects for the Slingshot Group of Companies.

Just down the road at ICON Park, the company is working on building two world-record-setting attractions, the Orlando Free Fall and the Orlando Slingshot. When those open the rides will join the Orlando Starflyer and the Wheel, as two of the tallest attractions in the world.

Both of those ICON Park attractions are scheduled to open in December.

“We’re honored to be creating so many thrilling attractions in Central Florida,” said Armstrong. “The Slingshot Group of Companies has been bringing thrills to guests for over 20 years and we’re confident they’ll love these new additions.”

