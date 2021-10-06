So long, Shrek: Universal Orlando says 4D attraction is set to permanently close

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando confirmed Wednesday that the Shrek 4D family attraction and its gift shop will be closing Jan. 10, 2022.

The attraction first opened at Universal Studios in 2003 and transports guests into the popular films.

The ride follows Shrek, Donkey and Princess Fiona as Lord Farquaad’s ghost tries to capture her immediately following the events of the first film. Guests grab OgreVision (3D) glasses for an epic adventure.

The Shrek franchise and its characters have been featured across Universal Orlando in things such as holiday events, nighttime spectaculars and recently the new character show, DreamWorks Destination.

Universal has not said what will replace Shrek 4D but said guests should look for updates on its website.

