Gabby Petitio case: Brian Laundrie’s sister says she would ‘turn him in’

ORLANDO, Fla. – The sister of Brian Laundrie said she has no idea where he is -- and would turn him in to authorities if she did -- as the search continues for him after the death of his fiancée, Gabby Petito.

Brian Laundrie’s sister, Cassie Laundrie, called on her brother to surrender.

Police have named Brian Laundrie a person of interest in the disappearance of Petito, whose remains were found September 19 at a Wyoming campsite.

During an interview with ABC News, Cassie Laundrie said she wishes her brother would come forward.

She said she last saw her brother September 6 when he went camping with their parents at Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County.

According to police, Brian Laundrie’s parents said they last saw him on September 14. He was reported missing three days later and has not been found.

The parents have said they believe Brian is still alive and in hiding.

Brian Laundrie is wanted on federal charges, accused of using another person’s debit card.