Here’s how your little Trick-or-Treater can ride the ICON Wheel for free

ORLANDO, Fla. – ICON Park is offering a devil of a deal on its signature attraction, The Wheel.

In the month of October, children 12 and under can ride The Wheel for free, if they are dressed in a Halloween costume. Their family members can ride along at a 50% discount (up to four tickets), the attraction said.

[TRENDING: Tropical wave to bring rain to Florida | Should I get the flu shot and COVID vaccine? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

To set the scene on the 400-foot observation wheel, ICON Park has curated Halloween-inspired music to play in the private capsules.

Ad

In addition, there will be a free light show near The Wheel each night, with a show at 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and shows at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The 10-minute production will show The Wheel’s 64,000 LED lights “dance” to a spooky soundtrack.