‘Spooky Seas’ Halloween event arrives at SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium

The ocean waves and creatures at SEA LIFE Orlando aquarium are getting into the Halloween spirit.

The aquarium at ICON Park has brought back its “Spooky Seas” family experience.

While guests come face-to-face with thousands of fish, sharks, stingrays, sea turtle they will also enjoy Halloween activities including the Spooky Seas Scavenger Hunt, special “Shell-fie” photo opportunities and underwater pumpkin carvings.

Divers will take the water to carve out the pumpkins every Tuesday and Thursday at 1p.m. through Oct. 28.

Take a look at the underwater pumpkin carving below.

For a limited time only, weekday explorers will receive $5 off full price, single day admission to SEA LIFE Orlando or on the purchase of a combo ticket which also includes entry to Madame Tussauds Orlando, the world’s greatest wax museum.

SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium Puts a Deep Sea Spin on a Beloved Halloween Tradition with Live Underwater Pumpkin Carving (Merlin Entertainments)

The offer is available for Florida Residents only and can be purchased here.

Click here for more information about SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium.

