EPCOT: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind set to open next year

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Walt Disney World announced Thursday during a virtual press event that “Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind” will be opening at EPCOT next year.

The ride has been under construction for more than a year at the former site of “The Universe of Energy.”

The ride will be Disney’s longest indoor roller-coaster featuring a patented type of technology that will immerse guests in the Marvel story.

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is a family-friendly adventure, featuring a totally new type of roller coaster experience we’re developing just for this attraction – it’s a storycoaster that rotates 360 degrees so you’re always focused on all the action as you help the Guardians save the galaxy,” Disney Imagineer Zach Riddley said on the park’s blog. “Not only that, but Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will also feature the first reverse launch on a coaster in Disney history and is one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world. It’s a massive experience that will match the scale and adventure of the Guardians of the Galaxy films.”

News 6 was allowed exclusive access into the ride building Wednesday ahead of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration, however, no cameras or video was allowed inside.

Taking a step in to check out the all new Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout coming to #EPCOT #WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/Uwawd1xMgE — Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer) September 29, 2021

Disney said guests will see friends from the planet Xandar at the showcase pavilion, inviting us on an intergalactic chase through space and time.

An official date was not announced.

