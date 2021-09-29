Magic Kingdom’s Main Street Confectionery reopens with new sweet treats

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World officially reopened the Main Street Confectionery Wednesday.

The shop, known for its sweet treats, has been closed since May for a refurbishment as Imagineers work to reimagine the old-fashioned candy shop.

Main Street confectionary (Mcreynolds)

“When you step into this charming, turn-of-the-century sweet shop, one of the first new things you’ll see is the colorful candy wall, which includes 38 varieties of M&M’S and SKITTLES! If you’re in the mood for something savory and sweet, you can now personalize your popcorn experience with multiple combinations,” Disney described on its blog. “Select from four popcorn flavors – caramel, rainbow fruit, buttery, cheddar – and then top it all off with a selection of M&M’S or SKITTLES candies or perhaps even with some chocolate drizzle for an extra sweet treat!”

Main Street Confectionery Reopens (Disney Parks Blog)

According to Disney’s blog, the new shop is hosted by Mars Wrigley, the maker of iconic products like M&M’S, Skittles, Snickers and more.

Main Street Confectionary (Disney parks blog)

Disney said while guests are inside the shop they will see new interactive opportunities to customize their confections and get a front-row seat to cast members making the delicious goodies.

The Main Street Confectionery will offer more than 30 new items guests won’t find anywhere else.

Main Street Confectionary (Disney Parks Blog)

One item including creamy peanut butter fudge topped with M&M’S Peanut Butter Candies and drizzled with chocolate.

The shop is open during normal park hours.

