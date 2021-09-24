Disney getting ready to debut new restaurant at Contemporary Resort

Some of the food offered by Steakhouse 71, set to open on Oct. 1

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – As Walt Disney World gets ready for its 50th anniversary celebration, the theme park is also rolling out new food items and restaurants to coincide with the big event.

One of those new dining locations is Steakhouse 71 inside of Contemporary Resort, which is set to open up on Friday, Oct. 1, according to Disney.

The restaurant offers breakfast, lunch and dinner and includes items for adults and kids.

“Steakhouse 71, which gets its name from the year the resort opened,” according to the Disney parks blog. “(It) has a sleek yet comfortable décor with fun design elements from the ‘70s and hints of our Florida heritage with subtle sightings of the beloved Orange Bird and citrus groves.”

The restaurant also has a lounge area with cocktails and small bites.

Reservations for Steakhouse 71 are already available and can be made by clicking here.

You can check out all of the menus for breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert and the lounge below:

Steakhouse 71 breakfast menu (Walt Disney World)

Steakhouse 71 lunch menu (Walt Disney World)

Steakhouse 71 dinner menu (Walt Disney World)

Steakhouse 71 dessert menu (Walt Disney World)

Steakhouse 71 lounge menu (Walt Disney World)

