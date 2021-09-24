Farmers market coming to Orlando’s Packing District

Farmers market coming to the corner of Orange Blossom Trail and Princeton Street

ORLANDO, Fla. – Amid all the construction in Orlando’s growing Packing District, a farmers market is going to set up shop near the intersection Orange Blossom Trail and Princeton Street.

The market is planned to open in the northwest corner of the busy intersection on Oct. 2. at 2310 N. Orange Blossom Trail, right next to the Princeton Commerce Center, according to a news release.

It will be run by 4Roots, the farm initiative started by 4Rivers founder John Rivers, and The Farmacy, an online co-op selling produce and meats from Central Florida farmers which is also partnered with 4Roots.

The farmers market will take place every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the release, and will feature items from Tomazin Farms, Frog Song Organics, Back Yard Farm Express, Do Good Farm, Brook Hollow Farm, Bekemeyer Family Farm, Urban Smart Farm, Ever Oak Farm, Sandhill Farms, Lake Meadow Naturals, Le Koope, Goats & Whatnot Farm, Black Bee Honey and Southern Honey Company.

Other vendors at the farmers market will include Lineage Roasting, Cholo Dogs and Pick Me Up Flower Truck.

O-Town Compost will also be onsite collecting food scraps from vendors and customers to be turned into compost.

“The goal is to make this Market the first near-zero waste commercial market in Central Florida,” the release reads.

The market will accept cash, credit/debit and Apple Pay, along with SNAP/EBT and Fresh Access Bucks — which is a program from Feeding Florida that matches SNAP benefits dollar for dollar, up to $40, when that money is used to buy Florida grown produce.

Feeding Florida explains how the Fresh Access Bucks program works in the video below:

Dr. Phillips Charities is also involved in the farmers market. The charitable organization announced Thursday that it is giving 4Roots a $5 million grant to support the construction of its farm campus, which is expected to open in 2022. When the 4Roots Farm Campus opens at 1599 N. John Young Parkway, the farmers market will move there permanently.

