Winter Park bakery plans to open second location

Tiger sugar and matcha lattes from Light On The Sugar

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Light On The Sugar bakery in Winter Park is looking to open a second location.

The new location will be at 501 Orlando Ave. in Winter Park, in a shopping plaza near the intersection of Orlando Avenue and Lee Road, according to the bakery’s Instagram page.

No opening date has been set for the new location to open with their social media pages only saying that it is “coming soon.”

Light On The Sugar offers up “french goods with Asian inspired flavors,” according to its website. In addition to baked goods, the bakery also offers a variety of coffee and tea-based beverages.

The original location sits at 4270 Aloma Ave. Suite 112 in Winter Park.

The owners of Light On The Sugar also recently opened a sister bakery called Sugar Dough Bakehouse at 3122 Corrine Drive in Orlando’s Audobon Park neighborhood, right across the street from East End Market.

