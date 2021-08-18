Coming soon: New Sprouts grocery store opening in Orlando’s Milk District

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sprouts Farmers Market plans to open a new location in Orlando in less than three months.

The new location is under construction in the Colonial Plaza shopping center, taking over a location that once housed a Stein Mart.

[TRENDING: Daytona officer dies after June shooting | See Spaceship Earth in new light | When’s next rocket launch in Fla.?]

According to the company’s website, the new location is set to open on Nov. 10 and will be one of 10 Sprouts locations set to open in Florida this year, though it will be the only one to open in Central Florida.

Ad

Once all of those stores open, there will be 32 Sprouts locations across the state. The company already has Central Florida locations — Winter Park, Oviedo and one along Turkey Lake Road in Orlando.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

Sprouts’ corporate offices are in Pheonix, Arizona, and operates more than 360 stores in 23 states, according to a news release.

The Colonial Plaza location sits less than a mile from a Publix, 1500 E. Colonial Drive, and a new Aldi market, 3230 East Colonial Drive, which is set to open on Thursday.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Florida Foodie newsletter, sent every other Wednesday.