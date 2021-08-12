Labor shortage temporarily shutters Tin & Taco restaurant in Orlando’s College Park

Tin & Taco on Edgewater Drive in Orlando is closed temporarily due to staffing issues, according to a sign posted on its door

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando-based Tex-Mex chain Tin & Taco has shuttered its College Park location, at least temporarily.

“Due to staffing issues we will be temporarily closed at this location. Please, join us at one of our other 6 locations,” a sign says on the door of the restaurant along Edgewater Drive in Orlando.

News 6 has made multiple attempts to reach out to Tin & Taco for more information on the closure, but the company has not responded at the time of this writing. This story will be updated if the company offers a statement on the closure.

The College Park location opened up in October 2019, according to the company’s website, and was the third Tin & Taco to open since the company was established in 2017. The restaurant was founded by Rob Bair, who also founded Gringos Locos in 2009.

The company posted on Facebook on Aug. 2 that it was hiring for all of its locations.

Staffing issues have plagued restaurants around the country and throughout Central Florida. The shortages have forced some businesses to offer more money to workers or hiring bonuses. Other restaurants have adjusted their hours of operation or temporarily closed to make up for their lack of workers.

The issues have been compounded by a recent rise in COVID-19 cases, which also forced some closures around Central Florida.

