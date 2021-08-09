Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips restaurant opens at ICON Park in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is opening his first Florida location for his fish and chips concept in Orlando’s ICON Park on Monday.

The restaurant at the International Drive attraction is a fast-casual dining spot that focuses on the classic English street food, fish and chips. The menu also includes fried shrimp, lobster, chicken and a selection of “dirty fries,” which feature toppings such as jalapeño, chorizo, cotija cheese, red onion, chives and parsley, or truffle, parmesan cheese, chives and parsley, according to a news release.

You can find the full menu by clicking here. According to the website, the Fish Combo — which comes with three pieces of fried cod, chips (fries), a fountain drink and a choice of two sauces — costs $16.99.

“Fish and chips was a real tradition for me growing up, so I’m excited to deliver that same nostalgia to all the local residents and tourists here in Orlando,” Ramsay said in a statement.

This will be the second location for the chef’s Fish & Chips concept. The first Fish & Chips location is in Las Vegas.

“The ICON Park restaurant is Gordon Ramsay North America’s first in Florida. Its color scheme is reflective of the Union Jack; blue and red with industrial hardware touches. White subway tiles line the sleek kitchen space while an iconic red telephone box serves as the restaurant’s entrance and exit,” the release reads.

Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips ICON Park is open for lunch and dinner Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to midnight.

This will be the celebrity chef’s first restaurant in Florida.

