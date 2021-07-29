Orlando Japanese restaurant plans to open new flagship location by end of 2021

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Showa-themed Japanese restaurant Susuru is working to open a second location in Orlando, which will serve as its flagship restaurant, by the end of 2021.

Susuru JuJu is set to open along East Colonial Drive in Orlando’s Milk District, according to a spokesperson. However, they would not give an exact address.

Susuru’s first location sits at 8548 Palm Parkway near Disney World. It is the brainchild of chef/owner Lewis Lin and bills itself as “Retro-themed izakaya (casual Japanese bar) serving Japanese tapas style fare, charcoal-grilled skewers (yakitori) with craft beers & cocktails,” according to its Facebook page.

“We want to bring a sense of izakaya where people can relax, enjoy unique Japanese drinks and food, and feel as if they’ve stumbled into the nostalgic Showa era of Japan,” Lin said in a news release.

The Showa theming refers to an era in Japan that spanned from before World War II to the late 1980s, which saw an explosion of Japanese pop culture that also made its way to the U.S. — such as Godzilla, Ultraman, Gundam and Power Rangers.

The JuJu in the new restaurant’s name refers to the Japanese onomatopoeia for the sound made by grilling meats, according to the release.

“Susuru JuJu is all about introducing you to Izakaya soul food. The JuJu kitchen will still focus on small shareable plates – including binchotan (a Japanese charcoal grill) grilled Yakitori (skewered chicken), Kushiyaki (skewered beef), Yakizakana (grilled fish), and A5 Wagyu. Special noodle items like Tsukumen (a ramen dish) can be expected on the menu. We are also excited to introduce the ‘Kappou Bar’ featuring Aburi-Style dishes, sashimi, seasonal grilled fish, and other seafood,” the release reads.

The new restaurant will also feature a do-it-yourself highball menu, the company said, along with sake and other cocktails.

