Filipino fried chicken chain Jollibee looks to open first Central Florida location in 2022

Jollibee’s world-famous fried chicken along with its Jolly Spaghetti and Peach Mango Pie are arriving in more locations around the U.S. in Texas and California as well as Ontario, Canada. (Photo credit: Jollibee)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Another restaurant chain focused on fried chicken is looking to stake its claim in Orlando’s dining landscape.

Jollibee is opening its first Central Florida location at 11891 E. Colonial Drive, according to a job posting for a general manager. The location is just south of the University of Central Florida’s campus near the intersection of East Colonial Drive and North Alafaya Trail.

[TRENDING: Masks required at Disney World again | Orange County mayor declares state of emergency | Here’s when delta variant could peak in US]

Ad

Jollibee is a fast-food chain based in the Philippines that focuses on fried chicken. It also offers burgers, hotdogs, a burger steak — which appears reminiscent of Salsbury steak — and its own take on spaghetti.

“At this time, we cannot confirm an opening date, but the brand is targeting early next year.” a spokesperson for the company said.

This will be Jollibee’s third Florida location. The other two are in Jacksonville and Pinellas Park.

The expansion comes as two other fried chicken fast-food chains are working to open new locations in the Orlando area — Chicken Guy! in Winter Park, which is co-owned by Food Network star Guy Fieri, and bb.q Chicken in Orlando’s Mills 50 neighborhood, which will be the first Florida location for the Korean chain.

Ad

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Florida Foodie newsletter, sent every other Wednesday.