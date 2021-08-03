Orlando Burger Week returns next week, adds 5 more days

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Burger Week returns next week with more than two dozen restaurants around Central Florida offering specialty burgers for $6.

The burger event kicks off on Wednesday, Aug. 11 and runs through Wednesday, Aug. 25 with at least 28 restaurants participating.

“From gourmet blends to off-menu specialties and even beer pairings – we will pay tribute to America’s sweetheart – the Hamburger! Each restaurateur and Chef will prepare their unique take on the burger. The idea is to get people to embrace the food, culture and Orlando-love while getting out to eat, drink, and try new places,” the event’s website reads.

Burger Week will also offer “Digital Burger Passports,” which will allow people to scan QR codes at participating restaurants to rack up points for a chance to win prizes, according to the website.

Most restaurants will offer a carry-out option with a $5 fee per order and a limit of five burgers, according to the event page.

Find a map of participating restaurants below:

