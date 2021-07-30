Restaurant in Orlando’s Ivanhoe Village requiring customers to wear masks indoors

ORLANDO, Fla. – With COVID-19 cases on the rise, The Hammered Lamb in Orlando’s Ivanhoe Village is once again asking its customers to wear masks while inside the restaurant.

The businesses made the announcement on its Facebook page Friday.

“Unfortunately we have to make the announcement that masks must be worn again inside The Hammered Lamb or anytime you are up and moving around,” the owner Jason Lambert said in a statement.

[TRENDING: Family gets COVID during Orlando vacation | $100 payments to newly vaccinated not likely in Fla. | Restaurants close after employees contract COVID-19]

Ad

The announcement comes two days after Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings declared a local state of emergency. Demings urged businesses to require customers to wear masks and urge employees to get vaccinated.

“Our entire staff has been fully vaccinated since May, and we require all new hires to be vaccinated before they can start work, but unfortunately this is not enough,” Lambert’s statement reads. “Our number one priority is the safety of our employees, their families and our guests, so if you do not want to wear a mask, then please go elsewhere.”

This is not the first time since the pandemic began that Lambert has been vocal about COVID-19 safety for customers and employees.

“I had one person ... he physically grabbed a hold of my arm and was like, ‘you can’t tell me what to do,’ and I’m like, ‘in my place, I sure can. Get out,’” he said in June 2020.

Ad

News 6 spoke with Lambert earlier this summer. He said he was proud of the job he’s done keeping people safe during the pandemic.

“I’d say the highlight for me was the fact that none of our employees got COVID. And we were really adamant about face masks and masks and social distancing and washing our hands,” Lambert said. “I think Orlando is really well-known for, in that times of hardship and tragedy, Orlando always pulls together when we’re at our lowest. I think that’s something that makes me feel good about being here.”

Read Lambert’s full statement below:

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Florida Foodie newsletter, sent every other Wednesday.