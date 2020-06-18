Here’s what an Orlando restaurant owner has to say to people who ignore safety guidelines

ORLANDO, Fla. – The number of new coronavirus cases has gone up in the Orlando area and one restaurant owner said if customers don’t like protections he’s put in place, they can leave.

Jason Lambert, the owner of the Hammered Lamb, said his staff works hard to keep the place clean, especially in the age of coronavirus.

“We have handwashing stations as soon as you walk in, we have hand sanitizing stations everywhere,” he said. “We’re sanitizing the tables after each use. We’re trying to do everything we possibly can to keep the place safe for employees and for our guests.”

But he said some customers have started growing complacent.

“They start moving tables together, and we say, ‘sorry, you can’t do that,’” he said.

He said he had enough last week.

“I had one person-- I was working last Friday night -- he physically grabbed a hold of my arm and was like, ‘you can’t tell me what to do,’ and I’m like, ‘in my place, I sure can. Get out,’” he said.

The Hammered Lamb issued a statement on the policy workers enforce.

“We are doing everything we can to keep the doors open,” and “your cocktail is not more important than the safety of my employees.”

“We can only control what is happening inside our four walls,” Lambert told News 6. “We can’t control what’s happening out there, but we’re gonna do our best to keep everyone as safe as possible in here.”

Lambert said 98 percent of the reaction to the letter has been positive, and it’s been shared more than 200 times.