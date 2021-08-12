4 Rivers to open location with huge outdoor space in Orlando’s SoDo neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new location of 4 Rivers Smokehouse is set to open up next year in Orlando’s SoDo neighborhood.

The company, owned by Central Florida businessman John Rivers, plans to open the new restaurant at 3200 S. Orange Ave., according to a news release, which used to be home a Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

The new restaurant, which will be the 14th 4 Rivers Smokehouse, is slated to open in early 2022, according to the release. The location will be 3,636 square feet and have seating for 66 guests “as well as the largest outdoor capacity of any 4 Rivers location,” the release reads.

[TRENDING: Doctor in critical care for COVID | Hospitals run low on nurses | How, when to watch meteor shower]

Ad

It adds that the outdoor seating will serve as a “4 Rivers Pavilion” which will feature live music and a rotating selection of craft beer and wine and will also be available for private events.

This location will also feature a drive-thru, according to the release, which will also service delivery drivers from UberEats and DoorDash.

“Given the challenges of the last year, we are incredibly grateful to be in a position to expand the footprint of the 4Rivers family of restaurants. We are particularly excited to open a new Smokehouse in our hometown of Orlando” Rivers said in a statement. “The Smokehouse’s proximity to Orlando Health, City Hall, and other local partners will allow us to strengthen the relationships that fuel not only our business, but more importantly our ministry and the important work we are doing at the 4Roots Farm. We look forward to serving the wonderful families and businesses in the Downtown and SoDo districts and to sharing with them a little taste of our ‘Barbecue Ministry.’”

Ad

According to the news release, the restaurant will employ a staff of 40 and 4 Rivers plans to hold hiring events in the future.

Watch John Rivers’ interview on Florida Foodie below:

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Florida Foodie newsletter, sent every other Wednesday.