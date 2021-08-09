Food hall in Orlando’s Avalon Park expected to open by September

Rendering of the exterior of Marketplace at Avalon Park

ORLANDO, Fla. – The owners of Orlando’s newest food hall, Marketplace at Avalon Park, hope to have its grand opening in September.

Marketplace at Avalon Park is located at 3801 Avalon Park E. Blvd.

The food hall will have space for 11 vendors, according to a company spokesperson, and all the spaces have been filled.

[TRENDING: Florida averages 19,200+ daily cases as state breaks pandemic records | Parents sue DeSantis over mask mandate ban]

Below is the full list of vendors that will occupy the Marketplace:

Ad

Avalon General Store

BBQ50

According to a spokesperson, the owners of Marketplace at Avalon Park plan to hold a soft opening toward the end of August, with the grand opening in September, though no dates have been set as of yet.

In addition to Marketplace at Avalon Park, at least four other food halls plan to open up over the next several months; Milkhouse is coming to the Milk District, Bumby Arcade and South Orange Provisions are setting up shop downtown and The Hall On The Yard is opening up in Ivanhoe Village.

Rendering of the interior of Marketplace at Avalon Park (Marketplace at Avalon Park)

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Florida Foodie newsletter, sent every other Wednesday.