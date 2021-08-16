New Aldi market opening along East Colonial Drive in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new Aldi supermarket is set to open in Orlando, replacing a Lucky’s Market that closed more than two years prior.

The new location sits at 3230 East Colonial Drive in the Colonial Landing shopping center right across the street from the Fashion Square Mall.

The Aldi is set to hold its grand opening on Thursday, Aug. 19, according to the company’s website, and will be open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Aldi will replace Lucky’s Market, which closed in June 2019. Every Lucky’s in Florida closed around that time, shortly after grocery chain giant Kroger pulled its investment in the company.

Aldi bought up five of the Lucky’s Markets that closed, Publix picked up another five and others were snatched up in a sales agreement with Southeastern Grocers, Seabra Foods and Hitchcock’s Markets.

Aldi has 47 locations in Central Florida, according to its website.

The company is looking to hire 20,000 workers nationwide ahead of the holiday season, according to a news release. Aldi is set to host a national hiring week from Sept. 20 through Sept. 24, during which stores and warehouses will host hiring events, the release reads.

The company said its average starting salary nationally is $15 for in-store positions and $19 for warehouse workers.

