Report: All Florida Lucky’s Market stores to close but Melbourne location

ORLANDO, Fla. – After Lucky’s Market opened 10 locations across Central Florida, all but one of those stores will close this year, according to a report in the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Lucky’s Market is among a growing market of organic grocers offering healthy foods, bulk dry goods, ready-made meals and organic produce. The grocer also allows customers to sip on beer and wine as they shop.

The Sun-Sentinel reports only the West Melbourne Lucky’s Market will remain open after Feb. 12. No stores outside of Florida will be affected, according to the report.

Locations in South Downtown and Regency Village Drive near Walt Disney both opened last year. The chain also operates markets in Clermont, Hunter’s Creek, Ormond Beach, Colonial Landing and Winter Park.

There are 21 locations in Florida, according to Lucky’s Market website.

Check back for updates on this developing story.