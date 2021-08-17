New England-based wing franchise expanding into Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Wing It On!, a hot wing chain based out of New England, is looking to leave a big footprint in Florida’s fast-food landscape.

The chain has already signed agreements for at least two franchise locations in Central Florida — one in Orlando and the other in Apopka, according to news releases. The company said this is part of an overall plan to bring 25 to 30 units to “target markets in Florida such as Orlando and Tampa.”

[TRENDING: Death toll from Haiti earthquake nears 1,300 | US mulls COVID vaccine boosters for elderly | Here’s where Fla. unemployment accounts stand after PIN resets]

Ad

The Orlando franchise will be owned by Dave Miller.

“Miller brings with him a wealth of business experience to Wing It On! Previously, he worked for one of the top banks in the United Kingdom and Australia, as well as working in the forestry industry in New Zealand. He also operated a coffee roastery in the United Kingdom,” according to the release.

The Apopka location will be owned by Anthony and Rebecca Cray and Betty Wilkins.

“The Crays and Wilkins bring a wealth of business experience with them to Wing It On!. Together, the three of them strike a balance between business savvy and empathy with a diverse background in service-oriented industries such as telecommunications, medical, real estate and transportation. Wilkins is also a pillar in her community as a leader, operating a group home for those suffering with mental health conditions,” the company said.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

Ad

Wing It On! did not give addresses or opening dates for the planned locations, but they will be the first to open in Florida.

Wing It On! started in 2011 in Connecticut and offers a menu of wings and tenders in a variety of sauces and rubs as well as chicken sandwiches.

According to the news release, people looking to open a franchise “must have a minimum net worth of $400,000 and meet the minimum liquid assets requirement of $100,000.”

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Florida Foodie newsletter, sent every other Wednesday.