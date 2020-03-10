Florida Foodie: Central Florida farmer delivers ‘clean’ food to restaurants, consumers

Orange County – For most of us, food comes from the grocery store and how it gets there is mostly immaterial. However, there is a growing number of people who want to know more about what they eat.

Those are the people that Dale Volkert caters to. His farm, Lake Meadow Naturals, churns out what’s called “clean-label” food. That means its all organic, sustainably grown and raised and completely free of preservatives.

After spending years in the corporate world, farming was a return to Volkert’s roots. Now, he is doing things the same way his family did on their farm in Wisconsin.

Volkert talks with us about returning to farm life, how much his business has grown during the past 20 years and how he works with other businesses and farms right here in Central Florida.

