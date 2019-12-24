Florida Foodie: Why one Orlando man is hoping to change how Orlando composts

ORLANDO, Fla. – Cities all across Central Florida offer curbside pickup for your garbage and recycling, but no location offers pick up for your food waste. That is the niche Charlie Pioli is looking for fill.

He started O-Town Compost just about two months ago with the goal of becoming the company supplying curbside removal of all your table scraps and spoiled leftovers. He is then turning those food scraps into compost for customers to use or to donate to other local growers.

Pioli is passionate about his work. He has big plans for the future, but, he admits, right now he’s just one man with a pitch fork.

He explains why he feels there is a need for composting here in Central Florida and how he hopes to grow his business. He also breaks down some of the dos and don'ts when it comes to composting.

