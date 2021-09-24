CONE, MODELS, SATELLITE: Sam now a hurricane, expected to become Category 4 storm

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Sam strengthened into Hurricane Sam overnight after rapidly intensifying.

As of 5 a.m. Friday, Hurricane Sam had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and was moving west at 15 mph.

The center of Sam was about 1,500 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

Sam is expected to intensify into a category 4 hurricane over the weekend.

Computer forecasts have the storm going north of the Caribbean Islands and turning away from the U.S., but there is uncertainty in the long-term future of Sam. Here’s why.

Meanwhile, the remnants of Odette could re-acquire tropical characteristics in the coming days.

Showers and thunderstorms remain limited near the low, and this system has only a brief window of opportunity to become a subtropical or tropical cyclone while it moves generally south-southeast over marginally warmer waters. Strong upper-level winds are expected to develop over the system by late Friday, which should then limit further development.

There is a 40% chance for development over the next two to five days.

Elsewhere, a weak area of showers has a very slight chance of development near Bermuda.

A large area of showers and thunderstorms centered a couple of hundred miles east of Bermuda is associated with a surface and upper-level trough. Some tropical or subtropical development of this system could occur through early Saturday as it moves generally north-northwest. After that time, development is not expected.

The National Hurricane Center gives this area a 20% chance for development over the next two to five days.

Another tropical wave is expected to emerge from the coast of Africa in the coming days.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form by the middle of next week while the system moves westward at 10 to 15 mph over the far eastern tropical Atlantic.

There is a 40% chance for development over the next five days.

The next named storms will be Teresa, Victor and Wanda.