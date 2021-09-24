First fall front brings taste of dry season to Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Can you feel it? It may not be window-opening weather just yet, but the first cold front of the season is certainly delivering Central Florida a gorgeous morning.

Most of Friday in the Orlando area will be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A stray downpour is possible in the evening.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Highs Friday top out in the mid- to upper 80s. Interior Central Florida will be flirting with the upper 60s overnight for the next couple of nights, but most of the region will stay in the lower 70s. The coast will stay put in the mid-70s.

The weekend will be hot, with highs around 90, but the rich summer-like humidity will be staying away for the next several days.

Rain chances Saturday are 20%, with no chance of rain on Sunday and Monday.

Ad

Rain chances start to increase again by the end of the next workweek.

This isn’t the end of the wet season just yet, but it’s taste of things to come in the not-too-distant future.

Tropics update

Hurricane Sam is forecast to strengthen as it moves near the Caribbean Islands next week.

Current models show it eventually turning north, away from Florida, but it’s long-term path is uncertain.