Former Pizza Hut in Orlando’s Milk District to become whimsical Japanese restaurant

Former Pizza Hut at 700 Maguire Blvd. will soon be home to Susuru JuJu

ORLANDO, Fla. – A former Pizza Hut restaurant that has sat vacant for months will soon be home to the flagship location of the whimsical, Showa-themed Japanese restaurant Susuru.

The new restaurant, which will be called Susuru JuJu, will take up the spot left by the pizza chain at 700 Maguire Blvd. in Orlando’s Milk District, right across the street from the Fashion Square Mall.

The chef and owner of Susuru, Lewis Lin, first announced plans to open the flagship location of the Japanese yakitori restaurant in July, but did not announce the location at the time.

There was some speculation that the former Pizza Hut could become the new location, based on the concept art that was released with the announcement, but earlier this month the suspicions were confirmed with a post on Susuru’s Instagram page.

Susuru JuJu set to open in Orlando's Milk District (Susuru)

No opening date has been set. The company has only said that it will open in “winter 2021.″

Susuru’s first location sits at 8548 Palm Parkway near Disney World. The restaurant bills itself as a “Retro-themed izakaya (casual Japanese bar) serving Japanese tapas style fare, charcoal-grilled skewers (yakitori) with craft beers & cocktails,” according to its Facebook page.

The Showa theming refers to an era in Japan that spanned from before World War II to the late 1980s, which saw an explosion of Japanese pop culture that also made its way to the U.S. — such as Godzilla, Ultraman, Gundam and Power Rangers.

A communal table at Susuru. Credit: Susuru Orlando

