Disney unveils menu for EPCOT’s new Space 220 restaurant

Some of the offerings coming to Disney's news Space 220 restaurant

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. – Walt Disney World unveiled the menu Tuesday for its new space-themed restaurant, set to open later this month in EPCOT.

The new out-of-this-world experience, Space 220, will be located near the Mission: SPACE attraction and will feature “upscale, contemporary fare,” according to the company’s website.

“Space 220 Restaurant offers a two-course prix fixe menu for lunch and a three-course prix fixe menu for dinner. Guests will enjoy a selection of “lift-off” appetizers, “star course” main entrées, and a choice of “supernova sweets” for dessert. “Satellite sides” will also be available à la carte,” a news release reads.

The two-course lunch menu includes:

Lift-Offs

Big Bang Burrata

Starry Calamari

Blue Moon Cauliflower

Neptuna Tartare

Space Greens

Star Course

Bluehouse Salmon

Centauri Burger

Flat Iron Steak

Seared Tuna

Baked Maccheroni

Some of the offerings at Disney's new Space 220 restaurant (Walt Disney World)

The three-course dinner menu includes:

Lift-Offs

Big Bang Burrata

Starry Calamari

Blue Moon Cauliflower

Neptuna Tartare

Space Greens

Star Course

8 oz. Filet Mignon

Slow Rotation Short Rib

Florida Red Snapper

X2 Duck

Terra-Bolognese

Roasted Free-Range Chicken

Supernova Sweets

Lemon Mousse

Sticky Toffee Pudding Cake

Chocolate Cheesecake

The menu also features a number of cocktails — such as Stargarita, Atmospritz and The Big Tang, which comes served with “astronaut ice cream” — and mocktails.

“With the purchase of any zero proof (non-alcoholic) cocktail or children’s meal, guests will receive a pack of Space 220 Collectible Trading Cards. Designed exclusively for and only distributed at Space 220 Restaurant, these limited-edition packs of cards feature original artwork and trivia facts about space exploration, food in space, and the sky-high innovations at Space 220 Restaurant,” the news release reads.

Space 220 is set to open on Sept. 20. Disney said guests will feel as though they’re dining among the stars and 220 miles above Earth. The dining area will offer panoramic views of Earth, and a variety of work and leisure activities taking place beyond the windows of the Space Station.

Disney said the Space 220 restaurant marks another milestone in the historic transformation at EPCOT and will be a part of Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary celebration.

