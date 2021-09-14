‘Hallelujah:’ Disney’s Candlelight Processional returns to EPCOT this holiday season

‘Candlelight Processional’ Returns Nov. 26 for the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

BAY LAKE, Fla. – The sounds and songs of the beloved EPCOT Candlelight Processional will return to Walt Disney World this holiday season.

Disney announced in a blog post Tuesday that the show will return as part of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth.

Dating back to 1958, the show is a retelling of the Christmas story, featuring a choir and an orchestra to regale guests with both old and new holiday songs as well as a rotating cast of celebrity narrators.

“After being greatly missed during last year’s holiday season, this magnificent production will once again grace the America Gardens Theatre with a live orchestra, cast choir, and celebrity narrator retelling the traditional Christmas story in spectacular and heartwarming fashion,” Disney wrote on its blog.

Take a look at the video below from the year’s past.

This year, due to the current pandemic environment, Disney said it’s not planning to host choirs from different community groups and schools.

Instead, Disney will allow fully vaccinated cast members to join the stage to sing this holiday season.

Disney said it’s working to confirm celebrities that will attend this year’s event and more information will be released in the future.

