First ‘Disney Fab 50 Character Collection’ sculptures unveiled at Magic Kingdom

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has now unveiled some of the first “Fab 50 Character Collection” sculptures at the Magic Kingdom theme park.

The collection is a series of 36 golden statues depicting 50 beloved Disney characters that will be found across the Walt Disney World Resort.

“Our ‘Disney Fab 50′ sculptures pay homage to the past 50 years of Walt Disney World while ushering us into the next 50 years and beyond. As guests continue to pass through our gates to hunt for their favorite characters, these sculptures will further immerse them into a world of fantasy and tomorrow, where laughter, joy, and that intangible pixie dust will bring a lifetime of memories to all who visit The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Disney said on its blog.

On Thursday, guests at the Magic Kingdom spotted statues that included Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald and Daisy Duck, Goofy, Pluto and Chip ‘n Dale and others.

“These 50 characters represent the stories that have moved us to dream bigger, follow our passions and believe in the power of magic,” Disney explained.

Disney Fab 50 Character Collection (Disney Parks Blog)

Over the past two months, Disney, alongside a few special guests, has unveiled some of the character statues set to be showcased including Winnie the Pooh, Mad Hatter, Tinkerbell, Star Wars’ R2-D2, Lady and the Tramp, Timon and Pumba, Edna Mode and many others.

Disney Fab 50 Character Collection (Disney Parks Blog)

Disney said on its blog that the Mickey and Minnie Mouse sculptures are being dedicated to Disney cast members of the past, present and future.

