Disney reimagining ‘Finding Nemo’ musical at Animal Kingdom

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Fans of Walt Disney World’s “Finding Nemo - The Musical” at Animal Kingdom will have to just keep swimming, a little longer.

Disney said on its blog Tuesday that the popular-family musical is being “reimagined” and will debut to new audiences in 2022.

The musical, based on the 2003 Disney-Pixar film, features 14 original songs, including “In the Big Blue World” and “Go with the Flow.”

The show first premiered to audiences at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in 2007, but has been closed since the theme parks shut down due to the pandemic.

“Although our Disney Live Entertainment team is still in the early stages of development for the show, the musical retelling of this underwater tale of family, friendship and kindness will feature new story material, as well as fan favorite songs,” Disney said on its blog.

Disney plans to share more details about the show as its gets closer to debut next year.

