Ask Trooper Steve: Red light vs. U-turn, who has the right of way?

The most recent question addressed by Trooper Steve was, “When making a right turn on red, who has the right of way over someone making a U-turn?”

“To answer this question, we are going to base this primarily around who has what type of traffic light, but even then it’s not that easy,” Trooper Steve said. “When making a right turn at a red light, there are multiple steps that need to be taken in order to make sure that it is done safely and legally.”

He said you will need to make a complete stop at the red light and make sure there’s no sign saying that you’re not allowed to make a right turn on a red light.

“Then, of course, the second portion of this is yielding to anybody that would have the right of way before you start to move,” Trooper Steve said. “This is where we would address the possible U-turn.”

If you are at the red light waiting to make your right turn and a driver had a greenlight allowing them to make a U-turn, you would have to yield to them since your light is the initial read.

“This would mean you would have no right of way in this situation,” he said. “You would have to pay close attention after stopping to allow other traffic to have their turn,” Trooper Steve said.

Other signage could, of course, affect the outcome to the situation. Signs like “No turn on red” or “U-turn yield to right turn” are all signs that would change everything.

“Eliminating distractions and knowing what you’re doing behind the wheel should be your No. 1 priority,” he said.