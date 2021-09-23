Disney releases California Grill’s limited-time menu for 50th anniversary celebration

Disney's California Grill is releasing a limited-time menu for the Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – A mainstay of Walt Disney World’s dining scene is putting out a special, limited-time menu in celebration of Walt Disney World’s 50th-anniversary celebration.

California Grill inside Disney’s Contemporary Resort is offering a three-course, prix fixe menu for $89 per adult and $39 per child.

California Grill menu (Walt Disney World)

Diners will be able to choose a “Market Inspirations” appetizer, a “Chef’s Journey” entrée and a “Sweet Creations” dessert.

California Grill opened at the contemporary in 1995, according to Disney’s website, and focuses on “fresh, seasonal dishes.”

In addition to the food, the restaurant also features an “impressive wine list showcasing the finest wines from highly allocated California vineyards,” according to a news release.

The limited-time menu will be offered beginning on Oct. 3, but the restaurant is accepting reservations starting on Thursday.

