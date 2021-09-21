Disney to add ‘Coco’ scene to ‘Mickey’s PhilharMagic’ attraction on Nov. 12

ORLANDO, Fla. – Get ready to put on those opera glasses!

Fans of Disney’s “Mickey PhilharMagic” attraction are about to get a touch of Disney-Pixar’s “Coco.”

On Tuesday, Disney said the music-themed attraction at Magic Kingdom will be getting an added scene from the popular 2017 film on Nov. 12.

“Just in time for Mickey Mouse’s birthday, Miguel and his friends will be joining in on the fun. With a score produced by original “Coco” composer Germaine Franco, the new scene is sure to delight our guests and bring la magia of the film to Mickey’s PhilharMagic,” Disney said on its blog.

Disney said on its blog that guests will be tapping their toes and singing along with Miguel and Hector as they sing the song “Un Poco Loco.”

Disney and Pixar’s ‘Coco’ Coming to ‘Mickey’s PhilharMagic’ (Disney Parks Blog)

“The film’s fun, upbeat music and characters combined with the humor of Donald Duck marks the first time Disney and Pixar animators have worked on a creative endeavor where characters from both animation studios will be seen together on screen,” Disney described on its blog.

The changes have already happened at Disney California Adventure and Disneyland Paris.

Walt Disney World guests will see the new addition as Walt Disney World celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Donald Duck inside gift shop outside ‘Mickey’s PhilharMagic’ at Magic Kingdom (McReynolds)

Guests will enjoy this new scene alongside all of the show’s current fan-favorite musical numbers including “Be Our Guest” from “Beauty and the Beast,” “Part of Your World” from “The Little Mermaid,” and “I Just Can’t Wait To Be King” from “The Lion King.”

