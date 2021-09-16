The force is changing: ‘Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance’ to begin standby queue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World said on Thursday that its attraction “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance” will soon be moving to a standby queue.

The attraction opened in 2019 at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Hollywood Studios, and has only used a virtual queue system. Guests would be required to login into Disney’s My Disney Experience app to get a virtual return time on the day of their visit.

Beginning on Sept. 23, Disney said the virtual queue will be paused and a standby queue will begin.

“Guests may experience the attraction using a traditional standby queue. Availability of a standby queue may be limited and is subject to change at any time without notice. Virtual queue may be used again at a later date or from time to time. Experiencing the attraction is not guaranteed,” Disney explained on its website.

Disney is urging its guests to check the My Disney Experience app to learn if a virtual or standby queue will be required or available on the date and time of visit.

