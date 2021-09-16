Need an enchanting night out? Try this Walt Disney World restaurant

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Citricos at Disney’s beautiful Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is now back open to guests with a newly reimagined look.

The Grand Floridian, which is also home to award-winning places like Victoria & Albert’s and the “Beauty and the Beast” inspired Enchanted Rose Lounge, reopened Citricos a few months ago. The restaurant is now shining and shimmering with small hints to Disney’s 2018 film, “Mary Poppins Returns.”

Cítricos at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa (Disney)

“Taking subtle cues from the movie’s animated sequence, the dining room brings guests into a fanciful garden setting where you can ‘trip a little light fantastic’ as you experience the restaurant surrounded by the glow from decorative lamps and chandeliers,” Karen McClintock, Food & Beverage Content Relations Manager, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts said.

Ad

The subtle theming is a perfect fit for the Victorian-style hotel.

Cítricos at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa (Disney)

At first glance, guests may not see the parallel with Mary Poppins, but, if guests look closer they will see the backs of the chairs feature a cherry blossom print, small garden flowers and butterflies can be seen throughout, and even a picture of the famous Cherry Tree Lane can be seen on one of the walls.

Cítricos at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa (Disney)

The restaurant features an open, bright layout and features multiple sitting areas for those guests just wanting to relax with a selection from the restaurant’s award-winning wine selection.

Before diving into the menu, guests can savor a variety of specialty cocktails — including the Orange Blossom Martini and 1806 Old Fashioned — or a mocktail, such as the Sparkling Grapefruit Soda which is topped with a house-made Seltzer.

Citricos drinks (Disney)

Disney said the wine and cocktail program was designed by Sommelier Israel Perez.

“For those who enjoy an elevated food and wine experience, the new and exclusive Sommelier Room at Cítricos will allow Israel and his team to source boutique wines that pair with special creations from Chef Andres (Mendoza),” McClintock mentioned on Disney’s blog.

Ad

Chef Andres Mendoza and Sommelier Israel Perez at Cítricos at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa (Disney)

Before you choose your entrée, you might want to try one of the first course dishes. Foods include delectable items including the chamomile-infused strawberry salad, smoked duck breast or, one of my favorites, the citrus-cured Hamachi — which has a beautiful presentation.

Strawberry Salad: Chamomile Infused Goat Cheese, Frisée Lettuce, Bacon Vinaigrette and Spiced Sunflower Seeds (Disney)

Mendoza has taken his perfection, skill and craft to the new menu. Entrées feature Florida flavors with a Mediterranean flare including a domestic golden tilefish, butter-poached Florida cobia, oak-grilled filet mignon and guava-barbecued short ribs. Each of the dishes packs a punch of flavor that is sure to please any pallet.

Guava Barbecued Short Ribs: Aged Cheddar Creamy Grits, Roasted Poblano, Curtido Slaw and Brussels Sprouts (Disney)

Moving to desserts, Pastry Chef Kristine Farmer has whipped together some fantastic options. Guests can try a delicious orange blossom flan, a warm apple rose, a rich chocolate torte or the blackberry tartelette for a lighter option.

Apple Rose: Served Warm with Seasonal Apples, Marzipan, Raspberry Jam and Frozen Coconut Milk (Disney)

Everything on the menu is truly fantastic and will make for an enchanting evening “underneath the lovely London sky.”

Ad

Chocolate Torte: Chocolate Financier, Dark Chocolate Ganache, Morello Cherries and Vanilla Mascarpone Cream (Disney)

If guests decide to eat later in the evening, the restaurant’s large windows also provide the perfect viewing for nightly fireworks at the nearby Magic Kingdom theme park.

Guests are asked to adhere to the minimum dress code requirements while dining at Citricos, which is a Signature Dining experience.

Advance reservations are highly recommended.

Click here to make a reservation and to learn more about the menu.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Florida Foodie newsletter, sent every other Wednesday.