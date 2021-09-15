EPCOT: Disney’s new Creations Shop, Club Cool opens to guests

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World opened the all-new Creations Shop and Club Cool at EPCOT Wednesday.

The new spots are located adjacent to EPCOT’s Test Track and Mission Space attractions, not far from the former Mouse Gear location.

“Creations Shop celebrates Disney’s legacy of creativity by honoring the nostalgia of EPCOT’s past and the exciting promises of EPCOT’s future,” Disney explained on its blog. “Disney Imagineers used one-of-a-kind art installations, meaningful souvenirs and a contemporary architectural design to bring the story of EPCOT and Disney creativity to life.”

The creations shop offers an assortment of futuristic gear that was inspired by the historic transformation of EPCOT, and will be sold exclusively to the new location.

Disney shared details about the Creations Shop back in April saying the flagship location will have an open, bright and welcoming environment.

The shop features dynamic murals and a collection of 10 original sculptures created by Disney Imagineers.

Adjacent to the shop is the revitalized Club Cool hosted by Coca-Cola.

“Continuing this legacy of original art pieces, our team leading this transformation has found ways to represent both the creativity of the artists and the inspiration they bring to all who come to this place. This was a driving idea behind Creations Shop – a place dedicated to creative inspiration and commemoration that comes from the wonderful souvenirs we collect to mark our experiences,” Disney Imagineer Zach Riddley explained in the post.

This new location celebrates Coca-Cola in a fresh, new way while keeping the fan-favorite experience of trying Coca-Cola drinks from around the world.

“Coca-Cola has been a part of the Disney Parks story since 1955 when ice-cold Coca-Cola was served at Disneyland! In 1998 the first iteration of Club Cool, Ice Station Cool, opened its doors here at EPCOT. Since then, we’ve continued to reimagine this location and it has truly become a part of the EPCOT experience,” Riddley explained.

The old Club Cool location was torn down to make way for new developments as part of EPCOT’s historic transformation.

Walt Disney World will celebrate its 50th anniversary celebration on Oct. 1.

