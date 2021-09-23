Central Florida school districts react to latest rule on quarantining

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis and State Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo announced Florida parents will now have the choice if they should send their child to school if they were exposed to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

[RELATED: Florida’s new surgeon general changes school COVID rules, gives parents power over quarantines]

The state said if the child is asymptomatic they will be able to go to school.

State documents also show a quarantine for an asymptomatic child should only last seven days.

Ad

If the child ever shows any COVID-19 symptoms, state documents show the student should quarantine at home.

School districts across Central Florida reacted to the news on Wednesday:

Orange County

Officials with Orange County Public Schools said they will review the latest rule from the Florida Department of Health.

“As a reminder, our current mask requirement for students and adults remains in place through Oct 30. Our goal is to keep our students and staff safe and keep our schools open,” OCPS said in a statement.

Marion County

Marion County district officials said they will follow the latest ruling from the state.

“We will continue working with the Florida Department of Health of Marion County to keep as many students as possible in class given the ever-changing parameters and we certainly appreciate your continued patience as we charter these waters together,” Marion County schools said in an alert to parents.

Ad

Volusia County

Volusia County school officials said they will follow the latest ruling.

“At this time, [Volusia County Public Schools] mandatory face-covering policy, which allows parents and guardians to opt their children out, will remain in place. Unless the parent chooses to opt-out of the mandatory face-covering policy, students in grades K-12 are required to wear face masks or shields while indoors at schools and facilities and while on school buses,” Volusia County Public Schools said in a statement.

Osceola County

Osceola County superintendent Dr. Debra Pace said she supports the new policy.