Man struck by car, possibly run over by school bus in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was struck by a car and possibly run over by a school bus Thursday morning in Orange County, prompting the closure of an intersection, according to officials.

The crash was reported before 7 a.m. at Texas Avenue and Americana Boulevard.

Authorities said the man was crossing the road when he was clipped by the car. The victim was taken to a hospital as a trauma alert patient.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office initially reported that the man was also struck by a school bus, but the Florida Highway Patrol said it’s not certain the bus was involved in the crash.

The bus, which was carrying students to Oak Ridge High School, was pulled over at the crash site. Video from the scene showed students being offloaded from the bus.

Eastbound Americana Boulevard from South Texas Avenue to San Antonio Avenue is closed.

ALERT: Eastbound Americana Boulevard between S. Texas Avenue and San Antonio Avenue is temporarily closed due to a crash. Please find an alternate route. We will advise when the road is back open. pic.twitter.com/Vnd3V290nN — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) September 23, 2021