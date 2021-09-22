Disney‘s Electrical Water Pageant getting 50th anniversary flare

BAY LAKE, Fla – Walt Disney World said on Wednesday that the beloved Electrical Water Pageant will soon have new celebratory scenes for “The World’s Most Magical Celebration.”

The nighttime show features 14 whimsical floating barges that display a number of enchanting images like dolphins, seahorses, and turtles as it makes its way across the Seven Seas Lagoon and Bay Lake. Disney said as part of its 50th anniversary celebration new scenes include a towering castle, swirling pixie dust and a version of the celebration anthem song, “The Magic is Calling.”

50th anniversary scenes will be added to the Electrical Water Pageant at Walt Disney World (Disney Parks Blog)

Disney said the new scenes will be positioned near the end of the full traditional show.

The Electrical Water Pageant has been a staple at the resort since 1971.

Walt Disney World will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Oct. 1.

