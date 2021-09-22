Disney rolls out new merchandise collections ahead of 50th anniversary

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World unveiled more of its 50th anniversary merchandise this week.

Guests are now able to purchase items that are part of the “Disney Castle Collection” and “Celebration Collection.”

Disney first talked about the new merchandise in August, saying merchandise would be debuting throughout October and November, rolling out in phases.

The Celebration Collection includes a wide-ranging assortment of commemorative merchandise for the whole family.

Disney said the collection will be perfect for mixing and matching and would feature accessories by Dooney and Bourke, festive headwear, coordinating mommy-and-me ensembles, fashionable T-shirts and collectable 50th anniversary character plush.

‘Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration Collection’ now available at World of Disney. #WaltDisneyWorld #DisneyWorld50 pic.twitter.com/YY3bZaHa6V — Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer) September 21, 2021

Drawing inspiration from the iconic Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom Park, the Disney Castle collection features everything from collectibles, like ornaments and charms, to castle-inspired attire and a light-up 50th anniversary-edition Minnie Mouse ear headband.

Items in the collection are inspired by the castle’s royal EARidescent makeover, created just for the celebration.

Guests can find the merchandise inside Magic Kingdom’s Emporium Shop and at The World of Disney at Disney Springs.

Other items available include spirit jerseys, bags, pins, Mickey and Minnie mouse ears, hats, cups, bags, frames and more.

Disney announced on Tuesday that the retro-themed designs of the Vault collection will soon take over the Main Street Cinema.

The Vault collection includes classic opening-day favorites, such as the original Walt Disney World Mickey Mouse ear hat design, throwback T-shirt styles and nostalgic accessories.

“It will be filled with vintage photos, colors and details, including photo-worthy backdrops and props inspired by beloved attractions from Walt Disney World Resort history,” Disney officials explained.

The Vault Collection is also heading to Disney Springs Marketplace Co-Op. Disney said the shopping location will receive a special overlay inspired by the collection that will take guests back to 1971 from the moment they walk through the doors.

“Guests will have a unique opportunity to experience and engage in photo opportunities with vintage props, including carousel horses from the Prince Charming Regal Carrousel, replicas of the Orange Bird and the Tiki sculptures, as well as many more props and displays that tell stories from years past,” Disney explained on its blog.

Walt Disney World will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Oct. 1.

