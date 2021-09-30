Disney unveils next-generation MagicBand+

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is changing the game again when it comes to its wearable MagicBand technology.
MagicBand+ will be available for guests next year, Disney announced during a virtual press event Thursday morning.
The original MagicBand was introduced in 2013 at Walt Disney World, allowing guests to go-hands free for things like park admission, hotel room entry, retail and dining.
“After you enter a theme park, MagicBand+ will come alive at various times with color-changing lights, haptic vibrations and gesture recognition. The wearable will allow you to engage with favorite Disney moments in new ways,” Disney said on its blog.
- Play like a bounty hunter in a galaxy far, far away and find virtual bounties throughout Black Spire Outpost in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Interact with the “Disney Fab 50 Character Collection,” the golden sculptures spread throughout the Walt Disney World theme parks
- Experience nighttime spectaculars in a new way as you see your band light up and complement the magic in the skies, including the new “Harmonious” at EPCOT and “Disney Enchantment” at Magic Kingdom Park
Disney said MagicBand+ will be available for purchase beginning next year, including a discounted, pre-arrival price for Disney Resort hotel guests as well as new and renewing Walt Disney World Annual Passholders.
Current MagicBands will continue to be available, along with the complimentary Disney MagicMobile service that extends MagicBand features, such as park entry, to smart devices.