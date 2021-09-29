MAGICAL UPDATES: Walt Disney World to celebrate 50 years

Concept art of Cinderella Castle as Beacon of Magic for Walt Disney World's 50th

Walt Disney World Resort is set to celebrate 50 historic years of making dreams come true on Oct. 1.

The resort officially opened in 1971 and has been making magical memories for guests since then.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Walt Disney World is planning a magical 18-month celebration that includes new nighttime firework shows, attractions, EARidescent looks, merchandise and foods.

Follow News 6 producer and In the Loop writer Landon McReynolds alongside reporters Nadeen Yanes, Ezzy Castro and Troy Campbell for details of the celebration.

Ad

Look for updates live from EPCOT on Wednesday and Magic Kingdom on Thursday ahead of the anniversary celebration on Friday.

10:10 a.m. : News 6 has arrived here at EPCOT for a full day of coverage.

EPCOT (McReynolds)

All new: Disney to live stream new Nighttime Spectaculars ‘Harmonious’ at 9:00 p.m. on 9/29 and ‘Disney Enchantment’ at Magic Kingdom at 10:15 p.m. on 9/30 https://t.co/pwAokl9Xvy @news6wkmg #WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/mxVx1EOk8s — Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer) September 24, 2021

Preparing for “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” has inspired our cast members and Imagineers to pull out all the stops! ✨ See how the details, both big and small, have been embellished for this momentous occasion: https://t.co/EqXkz35Czr #DisneyWorld50 pic.twitter.com/tpALbt2hXS — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) September 22, 2021