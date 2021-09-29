Clear icon
MAGICAL UPDATES: Walt Disney World to celebrate 50 years

Resort to celebrate historic milestone on Oct. 1

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Tags: Walt Disney World, Disney 50, Disney50, Theme Parks, 50th anniversary
Concept art of Cinderella Castle as Beacon of Magic for Walt Disney World's 50th
Concept art of Cinderella Castle as Beacon of Magic for Walt Disney World's 50th (Disney)

Walt Disney World Resort is set to celebrate 50 historic years of making dreams come true on Oct. 1.

The resort officially opened in 1971 and has been making magical memories for guests since then.

Walt Disney World is planning a magical 18-month celebration that includes new nighttime firework shows, attractions, EARidescent looks, merchandise and foods.

Follow News 6 producer and In the Loop writer Landon McReynolds alongside reporters Nadeen Yanes, Ezzy Castro and Troy Campbell for details of the celebration.

Look for updates live from EPCOT on Wednesday and Magic Kingdom on Thursday ahead of the anniversary celebration on Friday.

10:10 a.m. : News 6 has arrived here at EPCOT for a full day of coverage.

EPCOT (McReynolds)

