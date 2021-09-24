What to expect from EPCOT’s new ‘Harmonious’ Nighttime Spectacular

In 2020, the new “HarmonioUS” will debut at Epcot as the largest nighttime spectacular ever created for a Disney park. It will celebrate how the music of Disney inspires people the world over, carrying them away harmoniously on a stream of familiar Disney tunes reinterpreted by a diverse group of artists from around the globe. “HarmonioUS” will feature massive floating set pieces, custom-built LED panels, choreographed moving fountains, lights, pyrotechnics, lasers and more.

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Just hours after learning Disney World’s plan to give fans a live look at both new nighttime spectaculars before the official debut on Oct.1, News 6 just learned new details of some of the musical magic to expect from “Disney Enchantment” at the Magic Kingdom and “Harmonious” at EPOCT.

In this article, we’re focusing on “Harmonious.” The permanent replacement for the beloved “Illuminations: Reflections of Earth” is going in a different direction for a park that had no Disney characters when it opened in 1982. The 20-minute long “Harmonious” will feature 15 Disney songs reimagined by 240 artists from around the globe, including musicians, composers, arrangers, vocalists from the nations that inspired Disney classics.

‘Harmonious’ to debut October 1 (Disney Parks Blog)

Here’s what to expect when the new show takes center stage every evening; a show some fans nicknamed “Humongous” due to the five enormous show barges that are so large they will be permanently moored in World Showcase Lagoon.

‘Harmonious’ Show Centerpiece Begins Testing at World Showcase Lagoon (Walt Disney World)

Disney said “Harmonious” takes EPCOT guests on a thrilling journey with music choreographed with moving fountains and lights, lasers, fireworks and other pyrotechnics in what the mouse calls a global cultural symphony.

“Harmonious” opens with an inspiring medley of “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana” and “Go the Distance” from “Hercules” performed by “American Idol” finalist and three-time GRAMMY® nominee Danny Gokey, along with vocalists Elisha Garrett and Ninet Tayeb.

The Ndlovu Youth Choir from Johannesburg contributes a medley of favorites from “The Lion King,” performed in both English and Zulu.

“Dig a Little Deeper” from “The Princess and the Frog” features vocalist Bryson Camper and legendary gospel artists Karen Clark Sheard and Kierra Sheard.

French pop singer Damien Sargue performs “Out There” from “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”

Songs from Disney and Pixar’s “Coco” get a rousing pan-Latin sendup from award-winning Puerto Rican artist Luis Fonsi, responsible for several global hits including “Despacito,” and award-winning Mexican singer/songwriter Joy.

Disney and Pixar’s “Brave” receives a Celtic kick from GRAMMY®- and Emmy®-nominated violinistMáiréad Nesbitt and platinum-selling electronic artist, violinist and multi-talented entertainer Lindsey Stirling.

Musical selections from “Mulan,” “The Jungle Book” and “Aladdin” are highlighted by the vocal talents of Wang Liuqi, Hollie Hammel, Aditya Rao, Gaayatri Kaundinya, Jorgie Shkara and Sanaa Marahati.

“Harmonious” will end each EPCOT evening with the inspiring ballad “Someday” (from “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”) combined with the new EPCOT theme from composer Pinar Toprak.

“Harmonious” will debut Oct. 1, 2021, at EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. As one of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever created for a Disney park, the show will celebrate how the music of Disney inspires people the world over, carrying them away harmoniously on a stream of familiar Disney tunes reinterpreted by a diverse group of artists from around the globe. (Walt Disney World)

‘Harmonious’ Fast Facts

NUMBER OF SONGS: 15

LANGUAGES REPRESENTED: 13

MUSICAL ENSEMBLE: 240 artists from around the world

PRODUCTION SCALE: More than 110 separate recording sessions in nine different countries

SHOW DURATION: 20 minutes, performances nightly (weather permitting)

TECHNICAL SPECS:

One of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever created for a Disney theme park

Five floating platforms positioned like a compass on World Showcase Lagoon support primary show equipment

Show media displayed on four double-sided LED panels standing 25 feet high and 88 feet long

A five-story-high central water curtain captures additional projected media

Eight 54-foot-long choreographed moving arms accent the show platforms

Hundreds of programmable moving fountains and lights, plus lasers and pyrotechnic effects

An iconic six-story tall central ring structure to be the centerpiece of “Harmonious,” the new nighttime spectacular coming to EPCOT, moves into position to begin testing on the theme park’s World Showcase Lagoon, Feb. 27, 2021, at Walt Disney World Resort (Walt Disney World)

A well-placed source tells me Sorcerer Mickey and his team have actually managed to keep a trick or two up their sleeves -- at least one surprise that has yet to leak online.

