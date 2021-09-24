Disney previewing ‘Enchantment,’ ‘Harmonious’ shows ahead of official 50th anniversary debut

BAY LAKE, Fla. – They are two of the centerpieces of the Most Magical Celebration on Earth: Two new expensive and elaborate nighttime spectaculars will be taking place, and you won’t even have to be at Walt Disney World to see their debut performances.

In a blog post published Friday morning, Disney confirms it will have a live stream preview of Epcot’s largest-ever show “Harmonious” on Sept. 29 and Magic Kingdom’s “Disney Enchantment” on Sept. 30, calling these streams “a special early 50th surprise.” Here’s the official schedule:

“Harmonious” will debut Oct. 1, 2021, at EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. As one of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever created for a Disney park, the show will celebrate how the music of Disney inspires people the world over, carrying them away harmoniously on a stream of familiar Disney tunes reinterpreted by a diverse group of artists from around the globe. (Walt Disney World)

‘Harmonious’ to debut October 1 (Disney Parks Blog)

Disney writes, “Beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, join us to see ‘Harmonious’ at EPCOT, one of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever created for a Disney park. The show, which is a key milestone in the transformation of EPCOT, pays tribute to the stories and songs that unite us all featuring new technical magic that includes special pyrotechnics, moving fountains, special lighting and media.”

Disney combined the talents of its Live Entertainment and Imagineering divisions with 240 artists from around the world to bring Disney songs re-interpreted from the countries they represent. That means using singers and musicians from those regions using a dozen languages and the universal language of music.

‘Disney Enchantment’ – An All-New Spectacular at Magic Kingdom Park – Debuts Oct. 1 (Walt Disney World)

A new nighttime spectacular, “Disney Enchantment,” will debut Oct. 1, 2021 (Walt Disney World)

“Disney Enchantment” will debut online just about 24 hours later, live from Magic Kingdom. Replacing the extremely popular “Happily Ever After” -- a new behind the scenes video shows how “Enchantment” will combine music, lasers, fireworks and -- for the first time -- projections up and down Main Street, USA, along with Cinderella Castle.

In their blog post, Disney promises that with “‘Disney Enchantment,’ you’re inspired to believe in magic ... The evening extravaganza features stunning fireworks as well as an emotional original song, entitled ‘You Are the Magic,’ by eight-time GRAMMY-winner and former Walt Disney World cast member Philip Lawrence.”

Here’s another link to that behind-the-scenes video of “Disney Enchantment.”

Stay tuned to News 6 & ClickOrlando.com to bring you these live streams and coverage of all of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary events next week. A well-placed source tells me Sorcerer Mickey and his team have actually managed to keep a trick or two up their sleeves -- at least one surprise that has yet to leak online. We will keep you posted!

